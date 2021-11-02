Democracy tested as US voters cast ballots under new laws

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections to test new Republican restrictions on the ballot. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election. Much of the attention is on Virginia and New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots for governor and other statewide races. Elsewhere, voters were making selections on local races ranging from mayor and city council to school boards and bond measures.