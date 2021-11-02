Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats announced they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for seniors as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. The plan would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who announced it Tuesday. It’s less far-reaching than first envisioned, but helps salvage a campaign promise. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats privately Tuesday she expects to finish a final draft of Biden’s overall bill by midday with possible votes Thursday. Biden said in remarks from an overseas summit he believes Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for the overall package.