Dutch government tightens COVID-19 measures again

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch caretaker prime minister has announced that the government is reinstituting an order to wear face masks in public places like stores and libraries and mandating more extensive use of coronavirus passes. COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in the Netherlands for weeks. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that he had a “tough message” for the Dutch public. He urged people to work from home at least half the time and to avoid travel to busy places. As part of the restrictions set to take effect on Saturday, students will have to wear face masks when they walk between classes. COVID passes will be required to enter more places, including museums and theme parks.