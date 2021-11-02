Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials appeared on track to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day after a year of dealing with false claims and death threats. There were few reports of voting or equipment problems Tuesday other than minor issues such as power outages or polling places opening late that are not unusual on Election Day. Much of the attention is on Virginia and New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots for governor and other statewide races. Elsewhere, voters were making selections on local races ranging from mayor and city council to school boards and bond measures.