Florida teacher won’t face charges for showing R-rated film

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s investigation refutes allegations that a Florida Panhandle teacher subjected her students to pornography by letting them watch the R-rated movie “Alexander.” Parents of a 15-year-old girl told school officials she was traumatized by the Niceville High School teacher showing a movie that they considered to be “porn.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say there was no probable cause to bring charges against the teacher. Investigators found the teacher tried to keep students from watching more graphic scenes. But the girl was absent and later used the teacher’s password to watch the movie from home. That’s where she saw the more graphic scenes.