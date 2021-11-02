GOP’s Carey, Democrats’ Brown win US House seats in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey has defeated a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area. Carey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The results of Tuesday’s special elections leave Democrats with a 221-213 advantage over Republicans in Congress, with Carey and Brown each retaining a seat for their respective party. A third open congressional seat in Florida, where primaries were being held Tuesday, also is very likely to remain status quo and in Democratic hands.