Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:12 PM

GOP’s Carey, Democrats’ Brown win US House seats in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey has defeated a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area. Carey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The results of Tuesday’s special elections leave Democrats with a 221-213 advantage over Republicans in Congress, with Carey and Brown each retaining a seat for their respective party. A third open congressional seat in Florida, where primaries were being held Tuesday, also is very likely to remain status quo and in Democratic hands.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content