In Iraq, election fraud claims fuel uncertainty, divisions

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Pro-Iran Shiite militias that emerged as the biggest losers in Iraq’s parliamentary elections three weeks ago are still rejecting the outcome of the vote. Their supporters have pitched tents in Baghdad in an ongoing sit-in, threatening violence unless their grievances are addressed. The unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud are casting a shadow over an election that was praised by the United States, the U.N. Security Council and others for being the smoothest in years and without major technical glitches. The standoff is also increasing tensions among rival Shiite factions that could reflect on the street and threaten the country’s newfound relative stability.