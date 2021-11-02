Instigator or victim? Rittenhouse on trial in Kenosha

By MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a turbulent protest against racial injustice. But Rittenhouse’s attorney says his client acted in self-defense after one of the men dove for his gun and others kicked him in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard. The two accounts came during opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with an assault-style rifle during the summer of 2020. He could get life in prison if convicted.