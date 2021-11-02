IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior Taliban official says a group of Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital. He says three women, a child and three Taliban guards were killed in the blast in Kabul. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer. The spokesman says five attackers were also killed in the attack. He says Taliban guards prevented them from getting into the hospital and that the attack was over within 15 minutes.