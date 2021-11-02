Kabul hospital attack leaves at least 3 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An official from the Taliban-run Defense Ministry in Kabul says six suicide bombers set off an explosion at the entrance of a Kabul military hospital and tried to enter the facility, but were pushed back by Taliban guards. Health officials say at least three people were killed and 16 wounded in the attack on the hospital in the city’s 10th district. The Taliban official says two attackers were captured alive. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, one of the most brazen attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. Islamic State militants, an enemy of the Taliban, have claimed several past attacks.