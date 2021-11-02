NTSB: Brake system issue probable cause in 2019 plane crash

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the braking system on a plane that overran a runway at an Alaska airport in 2019, killing one, was compromised by anti-skid sensors that were not correctly wired. A report from the board says the incorrect wiring likely occurred during an overhaul at the landing gear manufacturer’s facility in January 2017. But it says it was not discovered until after the accident and likely would have required a significant skid event to be detected. The board’s chair says the plane, pilot, weather and federal oversight all had a role in the incident, which the NTSB board chair says was preventable.