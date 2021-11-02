Ohio Democrat Shontel Brown wins House race for Fudge’s seat

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Shontel Brown has won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday’s special election. Brown is a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chairs the county Democratic Party. She defeated Republican Laverne Gore in the 11th Congressional District. A second special election is taking place in Ohio on Tuesday, this one for the open seat in the 15th Congressional District. Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo are competing to succeed Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Carey has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.