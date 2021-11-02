Skip to Content
Raiders WR Ruggs facing felony charges in fatal Vegas crash

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police and his attorney say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital and taken to jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that plowed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a residential thoroughfare west of the Las Vegas Strip. The Toyota caught fire and the driver died. Police say the 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment.” Court records show he faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. His female passenger remained hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

