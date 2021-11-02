Right to eat, worship among measures weighed by US voters

By DAVID A. LIEB and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

Food is faring is well as voters decide whether to create new constitutional rights. Maine voters on Tuesday were backing a first-of-its kind amendment to create a right to raise and eat food. In Texas, early results showed support for a pair of measures pushing back against coronavirus restrictions. One measure would guarantee the right to make nursing home visits and another to participate in religious services. Both of those things were restricted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. New York voters were considering whether to pave the way for no-excuse absentee voting in the future.