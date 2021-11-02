Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors after investigating a controversial $2 million payment for six years. The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona. Swiss federal prosecutors says “this payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini.”