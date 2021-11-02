Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:17 AM

Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors after investigating a controversial $2 million payment for six years. The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona. Swiss federal prosecutors says “this payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content