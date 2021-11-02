Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points. The Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its next policy statement comes out Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54%. Pfizer rose 4.1% after delivering a strong profit report and raising its forecast.