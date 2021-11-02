Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say an explosion in Afghanistan’s capital has targeted civilians in front of a military hospital. Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press Tuesday that there was no immediate confirmation on casualties. Sounds of two explosions have been heard in the 10th District of Kabul and residents of the area are reporting that the sound of heavy and small arms fire can be heard from the direction of Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.