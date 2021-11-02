Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With tensions high, Democrats are working to seal a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for seniors as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. The plan under consideration would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices. It’s less far-reaching than first envisioned, but helps salvage a campaign promise. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats privately Tuesday she expects to finish a final draft of Biden’s overall bill by midday with possible votes Thursday. That’s according to a person who requested anonymity to discuss her closed-door remarks.