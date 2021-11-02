Voters cool to replacing Minneapolis police department

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country. Voters appeared close to rejecting the proposal. Mayor Jacob Frey is also in a tough fight for a second term. Frey had 44% of the first-choice votes, but if he doesn’t get 50% on the first ballot the outcome will be determined Wednesday when second- and third-choice votes are tallied.