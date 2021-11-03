Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:32 AM

2 die when man falls, lands on other in Sweden concert venue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture center and landed on the other. Authorities said the 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue died at the scene north of Stockholm on Tuesday night. The 60-year-old man he struck died later. They say a woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Swedish media report that a tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA had been scheduled at the culture center but the event was canceled.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content