Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, boosted by the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it been providing since early in the pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China are all rising in early trading. Analysts say the Fed’s message was both dovish and hawkish, meaning interest rates will remain low for some time. That message from the Fed sent Wall Street indexes higher. Investors are also watching for upcoming earnings reports from an array of companies, including Japanese automakers and technology companies.