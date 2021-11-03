Gandhi to be commemorated on special UK collector’s coin

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The life and legacy of Indian independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi will be commemorated on a British special collectors’ coin for the first time. U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak announced Thursday that “as a practicing Hindu” he was proud to unveil the coin during the Hindu festival of Diwali. The round coin features India’s national flower, the lotus, and a famous quote from the freedom fighter stating “My life is my message.” It is part of the Royal Mint’s collection to mark Diwali. The announcement marks the first time the man known for his non-violent protests for Indian independence will be commemorated on an official U.K. coin. The coin will be made in gold and silver and will be on sale from Thursday.