Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

A grand jury that was convened by a Kansas woman who said she was raped has declined to file charges in the case. Madison Smith, of McPherson, used a 134-year-old state law to empanel the grand jury after a county prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man who Smith said raped her at Bethany College in 2018. Kansas is one of only six states that allows citizens to petition for a grand jury. Smith said Wednesday she was angry that no charges were brought. She says victims of sexual assault and rape do not get the justice they deserve and she hopes her efforts will lead to changes in how they are treated.