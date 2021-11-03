Investors bet big on climate fight but motives questioned

By FRANK JORDANS and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Governments and big investors have announced fresh steps to pour trillions of dollars into curbing global warming. The move reflects the financial world’s growing embrace of climate change as both a business necessity and opportunity. A group representing over 450 major financial institutions with assets of more than $130 trillion said Wednesday its members will pursue the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. But some social justice activists have warned that the same financial institutions that profited from funding fossil fuel firms are now being presented as green champions.