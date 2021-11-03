Paid leave, immigration, tax changes added to Biden bill

By LISA MASCARO. MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have added paid family and medical leave, immigration law changes and a state-and-local tax break to President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social services and environmental bill. After dismal overnight election results, they finished up the overall package Wednesday and could start voting as soon as Thursday. The family leave program is expected to include four weeks of paid time off for childbirth, recovery from major illness or caring for family members. Immigrants can apply for five-year work permits. And a $10,000 state-and-local tax deduction cap will be lifted to $72,500. Democrats earlier this week reached a deal to lower Medicare drug costs.