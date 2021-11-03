Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has won reelection over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy eked out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat. He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years. Murphy defeated Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member. Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, with his spending nearly equaling the governor’s. Vote counting in the race stretched into Thursday showing an extremely thin margin between the candidates.