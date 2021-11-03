Stocks open lower on Wall Street, edging below record highs

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. They’re also looking ahead to an announcement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to give its outlook on inflation and the economy and also detail how it plans to wind down its monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrials were off 0.3%. The Nasdaq was barely lower. All three set their latest record closing highs a day earlier.