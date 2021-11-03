Stocks wobble on Wall Street, hovering around record highs

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies. They’re also looking ahead to an announcement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to give its outlook on inflation and the economy and also detail how it plans to wind down its monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and stocks were roughly split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose slightly. All three set their latest record closing highs a day earlier. Bond yields rose and U.S. crude oil prices fell.