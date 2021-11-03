US woman who killed mom in Bali indicted on US murder charge

By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort in Bali has been indicted on federal murder conspiracy charges and taken into custody. A 2016 federal indictment unsealed Wednesday shows 26-year-old Heather Mack is charged with conspiring to kill her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack. Also charged is Mack’s former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer. Von Weise-Mack’s body was found inside a suitcase in the trunk of a taxi parked at an upscale hotel on the resort island of Bali in 2014. Mack was released from prison on Friday and was taken into custody by FBI agents at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday.