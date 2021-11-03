Vaccine developed in India given green light months into use

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and MARIA CHENG

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency use license to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India. In a statement on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The decision makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive WHO’s green light. The license also offers reassurance for a shot that India’s regulators authorized long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research.