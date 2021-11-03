World shares mixed ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia as investors exercise caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement. Shares fell in Frankfurt, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Paris and Sydney. In Tokyo, markets were closed for a holiday. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.4%, closing above 36,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy and will issue a policy statement later Wednesday. Oil prices declined, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.52%.