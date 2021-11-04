AP source: Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who helped provide information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.