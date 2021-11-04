Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. House votes on Biden’s big bill would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage and send it to the Senate. By nightfall Thursday, hopes for votes were uncertain, as happened before. Some are blaming the Capitol Hill dysfunction for the Democrats’ dismal election showing this week. Biden’s package is called the “Build Back Better Act,” after his campaign promise to expand health care and child care and provide the nation’s most sizable investment yet in tackling climate change. But lawmakers are still fighting over work permits for immigrants and federal deductions for state and local taxes.