California nurse charged in death of inmate at county jail

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A nurse at a county jail in California has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after being accused of walking away from a 24-year-old inmate who collapsed in front of her on a cell floor before she died. Danalee Pascua faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the charge stemming from the 2019 death of Elisa Serna at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County. Prosecutors say Serna passed out in front of the nurse, who left her on the cell floor for about an hour before deputies returned to try life-saving measures.