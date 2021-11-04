Charges: 3 federal jail workers took drugs, booze to inmates

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An indictment says two guards and a jail secretary smuggled drugs, booze and cellphones to inmates at the troubled Manhattan federal jail for more than a year. Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of the employees and eight former Metropolitan Correction Center inmates. The lockup has held notorious criminals over the years, including John Gotti and Bernard Madoff. It was closed recently for extensive renovations. The timing of the alleged crimes spanning October 2019 through last January suggests they were discovered after scrutiny fell on the facility following the suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.