From space, astronaut sounds the alarm about climate crisis

PARIS (AP) — A French astronaut has used a video call from space to sound the alarm about worsening repercussions from climate change that he can see from the International Space Station. Thomas Pesquet told French President Emmanuel Macron during the video link-up Thursday that he has been shocked by the extreme weather and climate phenomena he has seen during his ongoing mission in space. He said he’s seen “entire regions burning” in Canada, in California and elsewhere, and flames from high up in orbit. Pesquet is on his second mission to the space station. He also spent 197 days in orbit in 2016-2017. He said destructive effects of human activity have become increasingly visible.