Honduras presidential candidate arrested

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Just weeks before Honduras holds presidential elections, an independent candidate who was one of the first to publicly accuse President Juan Orlando Hernández’s brother of ties to drug trafficking, has been arrested on money laundering charges. Santos Rodríguez Orellana, a former army captain, was arrested Thursday at the Toncontin airport in Tegucigalpa as he returned from a visit to the Bay Islands. His wife and mother-in-law were also arrested. Rodríguez Orellana is the presidential candidate of the Dignity and Hope Movement for the Nov. 28 election. He was not considered a leading contender.