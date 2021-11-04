Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy

By AMIR VAHDAT

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of Iranians have gathered on the streets of Tehran for the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy. The demonstrators chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in a commemoration that typically draws angry crowds. The embassy takeover triggered a 444-day hostage crisis and break in diplomatic relations that continues today. Iranian authorities canceled the event last year due to the raging pandemic. State TV said on Thursday there rallies in 800 cities nationwide. Tensions have flared in recent months after Iran’s election of a hard-line president, which stalled Tehran’s negotiations with world powers to revive its now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal.