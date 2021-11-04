Navy fires 2 top officers of submarine damaged in collision

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says it fired the two senior officers of a nuclear-powered attack submarine that was damaged in an underwater collision last month in the South China Sea. Also removed from his position was the sailor who served as a senior enlisted adviser to the commander and the executive officer. The actions were taken by Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, based in Japan. A 7th Fleet statement says, “Thomas determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident.”