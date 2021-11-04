“No photo!”: A visual essay of Haiti

By The Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Throughout his time in Haiti, photographer Rodrigo Abd had his hand on his camera, but even before he could raise it he would hear the chorus of “No photo!” from the people he was talking to and those just passing by. They would consider trading a picture for cash, but no cash, no photo. The message was clear. Why would they help a foreign journalist make money off of their images when they don’t have enough to eat? They had nothing else to sell. Nonetheless, Abd managed to take textured images that break traditional narratives of Haiti while portraying another convulsive period of its history.