Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four-year-old Cleo Smith is back to her laughing, bubbly self as she plays in the backyard of her Australian west coast family home after being abducted from a camping tent more than two weeks ago. A 36-year-old stranger was charged Thursday with her abduction. Police visited Cleo’s family as they prepared to gather crucial eyewitness evidence against the suspect, Terry Kelly. Police say they charged Kelly, a local resident, with forcibly taking a child among other offenses. Kelly appeared briefly in court, where a magistrate refused to release him on bail.