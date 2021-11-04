WHO: Europe is the epicenter of pandemic despite vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization say there has been more than a 50% jump in coronavirus cases across Europe in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that despite an ample supply of vaccines, uptake has been uneven throughout the region. With five consecutive weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, WHO’s 53-country Europe region is the only world region where the pandemic is not declining or stabilizing. Ryan said Thursday that European authorities need to “close the gap” in vaccinations. Meanwhile, WHO’s director-general called for countries that have vaccinated more than 40% of their populations to immediately share doses with developing countries.