1 killed, scores injured in rally over Iraq election results

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say one protester has been killed and scores of people were injured, most of them members of security forces, were injured when scuffles between supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias who had camped outside Baghdad’s Green Zone and anti-riot police turned deadly. The protesters reject the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections last month. Friday’s violence started when about 300 protesters marched, apparently trying to storm the heavily protected Green Zone. The protesters used rocks to pelt the security forces. The anti-riot police responded with batons, tear gas and water cannons. An exchange of fire erupted after dark. Pro-Iran Shiite militias were the biggest losers in the elections.