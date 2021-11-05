Attorneys present jurors with dueling portraits of Arbery

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are presenting dueling portraits of Ahmaud Arbery to jurors. In opening statements on Friday, they described him as either an innocent Black jogger fatally shot by three white strangers or “a scary mystery” who had been seen prowling around a Georgia neighborhood. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the short cellphone video that stirred national outrage over Arbery’s slaying offered only a glimpse of the attack on the 25-year-old, who gave his pursuers no reason to suspect him of any wrongdoing. A defense attorney for the man who shot Arbery put the shooting in a much different light. Attorney Robert Rubin described Arbery as “an intruder” in the area.