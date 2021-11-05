British stage and TV veteran Lionel Blair dies at 92

LONDON (AP) — Entertainer Lionel Blair, a staple on British stage and television for decades, has died. He was 92. Blair’s agent said he died Thursday. No cause of death was given. Blair was born Lionel Henry Ogus in Montreal to Russian Jewish parents. The family moved to Britain when he was a toddler. Among his first performances was entertaining people sheltering in London subway stations during World War II bombing raids. During the 1960s, 70s and 80s Blair was a prominent presence on TV variety and game shows. He was a panelist on “Give Us a Clue” and a presenter on the U.K. version of “Name That Tune.” Blair is survived by his wife Susan and their children and grandchildren.