Clean up your mess, young people tell climate talks

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess. But they fear that message isn’t getting through. There are more young people than ever roaming the halls at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, aimed at avoiding catastrophic climate change. That’s in addition to the thousands of mostly young protesters carrying signs outside at a Fridays For Future rally. Young people being seen and celebrated at the talks. But they question whether they’re being heard.