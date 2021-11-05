Dem leaders aim for House votes amid final budget disputes

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders are trying to resolve lingering concerns by moderates in hopes of finally pushing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda through the House. Leaders have met privately with centrists who want an official cost estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office before voting on a $1.85 trillion social and environment bill. Democrats can lose no more than three votes in the narrowly divided House to pass the legislation. Leaders say complete CBO figures won’t be ready for days or more. Democrats want to pass that legislation and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure measure after faring poorly in this week’s off-year elections.