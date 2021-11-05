EU, UK divide widens on new NIreland, French fishing deal

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United Kingdom has rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient. The situation further aggravates a standoff between both sides and brings the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer. The U.K. government said after unsuccessful talks between its negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic that the offers to revamp the Northern Ireland deal “did not currently deal effectively with the fundamental difficulties.” Beyond rejecting the EU proposals, Sefcovic retorts that “we have seen no move at all from the UK side. I find this disappointing.”