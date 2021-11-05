Germany seeks to break COVID momentum amid new case records

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases as infections pick up across Europe. Its disease control center says unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection. The center said Friday that the country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours. That compared with Thursday’s figure of 33,949 — which in turn topped the previous record of 33,777 set on Dec. 18 last year. While it’s possible that the figures were pushed up by delayed testing and reporting following a regional holiday Monday in some of the worst-affected areas, they underlined a steady rise in infections over recent weeks.