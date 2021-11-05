House Dems near truce, approach infrastructure win for Biden

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive and moderate lawmakers seem near a truce likely to result in House passage of a long-stalled $1 trillion infrastructure bill. That would clear the way for a victory that President Joe Biden and his party are increasingly anxious to claim. Biden and top Democrats brokered the agreement Friday night. Under it, progressives would end their roadblock against the package of road, water and other projects. In exchange, moderates who’ve balked at a separate 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure boosting social and environment programs would commit to backing it if official estimates of its cost are in line with expectations.